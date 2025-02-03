Ipswich discouraged by Southampton's £20M price tag on midfielder Downes

Tribal Football
Ipswich Town have reportedly been put off by Southampton's asking price after enquiring about midfielder Flynn Downes.

Southampton manager Ivan Juric insisted he had "said enough" about the 26-year-old's absence after he was not named in Southampton's squad for the 2-1 win at Portman Road on Saturday. The midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club this month but their asking price suggests he will stay for the rest of the season. 

As reported by the Daily Echo as well as the East Anglican Times, Town made a tentative enquiry but have been put off by a £20m price tag which means the deadline day switch is looking highly unlikely to happen as it stands. 

Downes has not played since being hooked at half-time at Nottingham Forest with Saints 3-0 down as his game time continues to decrease under Juric since the departure of former boss Russell Martin earlier this season. 

Despite being fully fit since returning from an injury midway through last month against Manchester United, Downes is out of favour under Juric and may force his way out of the club before the deadline closes later tonight. 

