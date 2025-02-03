Aribo delighted for Southampton away support after win at Ipswich

Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo hailed their character for Saturday's win at Ipswich Town.

Aribo was on the scoresheet in a genuine relegation six-pointer.

"For us it's an amazing feeling," said Aribo to the club's website, "really important for us to get that result. We knew how big that game was and we had to fight and you saw us fighting and it was just amazing to get that result.

"I think it just shows the character of the boys, how together we are, how much we're willing to fight for each other. You know, we can't do this individually, we've got to fight together and that's all you have to do in the upcoming games.

"(The late winner) was a massive relief because I was in the left centre back and as I'm running over, I'm trying to sprint, but I've got nothing left in my legs and just I'm jogging with my hands out. So yeah, it was an amazing feeling.

"I'm more willing to do anything to get us over the line. We have to fight together again. So if I've got to go into a position that I'm not familiar with, then I'm going to have to just do it to the best of my ability."

On the away support, Aribo added: "They're always with us whenever we go away, they're always singing regardless of results, regardless of performances. And it's so important to have an amazing feeling, honestly."