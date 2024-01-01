Southampton set to loan out teenager who "needs to go out and play football every week"

Southampton set to loan out teenager who "needs to go out and play football every week"

Southampton plan to loan Dom Ballard after he recovers from injury with manager Russel Martin admitting how important it is for him to earn game time.

The 19-year-old was on loan at Reading last season but suffered a patella injury, ruling him out for the rest of the season despite his excellent form.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ballard scored an impressive 5 goals in 12 appearances and has now returned for the Southampton under-21s side where he bagged a goal in a friendly against local non-league side AFC Totton.

Saints boss Russell Martin has opened up about the forward and stated how he wants him to succeed this season.

“He had a big injury last year and he was in a really good place and now he needs to go out and play every week.”

"He's beyond under-21s football, he scores every time he plays for them. For his development and for us, he needs to go out and play football every week.

"Now it's about choosing the right environment for Dom and making sure he's fully fit. He's got through pre-season really well after a big injury.

"He's worked so hard. It's a testament to him and his character."

Ballard is a fantastic talent for the club and if he impresses on loan this season he could break into the first team in the coming years.