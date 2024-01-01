Ex-Southampton striker Austin signing for AFC Totton

Tribal Football
Ex-Southampton striker Charlie Austin has completed his medical ahead of a move to AFC Totton.

The 35-year-old has decided to move on from his previous team, League Two side Swindon Town.

Now he will be playing in the seventh tier of English football at this late stage of his career.

Per Daily Echo, Austin is hoping that he can get regular game time this coming season.

Austin appeared in all 46 matches in League Two last term, scoring 12 goals and managing six assists.

