Southampton seek to bring back West Ham striker Ings

Southampton are set to make an inquiry about taking Danny Ings from West Ham.

The centre forward, who is 31 and has played for the Saints in the past, is on the market.

Ings is surplus to requirements as new manager Julen Lopetegui makes changes at West Ham.

Per The Mail, Saints boss Russell Martin wants to surround his young team with experienced stars.

Adam Lallana is back after moving as a free agent from Brighton, while Ings could well join him.

Ings struggled last season, scoring one goal in 30 games and only starting seven matches in 2023-2024.

