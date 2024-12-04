Southampton's Walker-Peters: Playing for England is something I still aim to do

Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters has revealed he still has England hopes.

Walker-Peters spoke to the Daily Echo about how former England interim manager Lee Carsley gave him his chance and why performing well for manager Russell Martin this season could give him another chance to pull on the shirt.

"Lee's showed that to me. Previously, I've been on standby lists and I've been on the list for England.

"It's still there in my sights playing for England and it's still something I aim to do. I'm just trying to perform the best I can for Southampton.

"Ultimately, the better I am performing for Southampton then the more chance I have of representing my country again."

Walker-Peters is out of contract at Saints next summer and added, "I've only got a few months left on my contract but my focus is on keeping Southampton in the Premier League.”

