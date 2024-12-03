Chelsea boss Maresca gives major updates on James, Ugochukwu and Fofana

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has given vital updates on three squad members including captain Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Lesley Ugochukwu.

The Italian head coach spoke openly in his latest press conference ahead of the Blues' trip to Southampton on Wednesday night. First, he revealed how James is doing as he recovers from a new hamstring injury.

"He's the same situation, more or less. He's getting better but he still needs weeks to come back."

On Fofana, he delivered some worrying news as the defender is set for some time on the sidelines and will certainly miss this week’s game against Southampton.

"We don't have any update at the moment. It happened two days ago so we need to wait a little bit. We are hoping to get some more news in the next days but for sure, he will be out for the next weeks, for sure."

Finally, he spoke on loanee Ugochukwu who is currently at the Saints. He remained enigmatic if the club will recall the midfielder who is reportedly unhappy with his situation.

"I have no idea at the moment. I have no idea about the loans, about the transfer window. Before January, I think we have seven Premier League games. It's too many games to be thinking about that."

