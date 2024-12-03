Maresca says young Chelsea squad "will be the team that will dominate English football"

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed what he said to the owners and the sporting directors when he joined the club and how he thinks they will dominate football in the future.

Speaking in his latest press conference the Italian coach admitted he has a lot of faith in the project at Chelsea as they continue to sign young, talented players. He stated what he said to the club owners and how he thinks the Blues' investments will pay off.

"The good thing is that I still think what I said to the owners and the sporting directors the first time I met them; because of the age, and how good the squad is, for me Chelsea in the next five or 10 years will be one of the teams, or the team, that will dominate English football.

"I said this to the club the first time I met them, no matter who the manager will be. Because of the age, because of the squad, you can dominate English football. I still think exactly the same.

"In terms of a target, they didn't ask me any target. The only thing they asked me was to try and build something important for the next years. I think we are in the right direction.

"In terms of personal target... I know from the outside you struggle to believe but I just finished to see how today, this afternoon, we can use this session to help the players improve. I'm focused on Southampton, for sure, but I'm not focused about end of the season, next season, two seasons because it is not real."

