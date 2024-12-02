Southampton's Lumley after making his Premier League debut: I want to play for England

Southampton goalkeeper Joe Lumley says he wants to play for his country after making his Premier League debut this weekend.

The 29-year-old made his first league appearance for Saints since joining as a free agent last summer in a tough 1-1 with Brighton which pushed Southampton’s point tally up to 5.

Lumley's previous five appearances for the club had all come in cup competitions but after a fantastic performance in the Premier League he spoke to the Daily Echo about how he dreams of more.

"I want to play for England, I want to play at the best level there is and I'll keep training hard to do that for the rest of my career.

"It's amazing (to make his Premier League debut). We'd like to have won the game but I am so grateful to the staff, players and gaffer for giving me the opportunity.

"I am grateful for my family and all my support system to keep me going. I have finally made my Premier League debut and hopefully, there is more to come.

"It's been tough not playing but it's been part of the role. I'm ready to play. I'll always train as if I'm playing and I'm always ready.

"I've had the opportunity this time to play and hopefully I'll play more - but whoever plays, we support each other and get on with it."

Alex McCarthy replaced the injured Aaron Ramsdale in recent weeks but picked up an injury himself which gave Lumley an opportunity to impress manager Russell Martin. He spoke about the chance and the importance of earning a point against the Seagulls.

"He's had some trouble with his knee," explained Lumley. "I knew that I had a chance to play and as I said, I was always ready for that chance.

"Then I found out a couple of days ago that I was in and it has been amazing to play in the Premier League, the best league in the world.

"Obviously, we want to win the game, we strive to win every single game - but points in this league are massive and the boys dug in deep to secure the point.

"In terms of the point, yes, it's massive. It's a point on the board. You want three points every game but points are points. One point is better than none."

