Southampton boss Martin: I'm so proud of Lumley

Southampton boss Russell Martin was delighted with Joe Lumley in last night's 1-1 draw at Brighton.

It marked a Premier League debut for the goalkeeper, who stepped up after Alex McCarthy was ruled out before kickoff due to injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Martin told the Daily Echo: "I'm proud of him. He deserves it. He's a brilliant team-mate. Brilliant character. It's not like a charity. He deserved to play tonight. Al was struggling with his knee and Lummers is here. He played so well in the Cup last season.

"So I'm really proud of him tonight. I'm really happy for him."

Martin also said of McCarthy's injury: "Alex played through the pain barrier for us on Sunday.

"He had an injection to play. I love that about Al. He didn't have to do that. His reaction to the game has not been very good.

"He's had a stiff knee this week. He's been unlucky because it happened in training before the game."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play