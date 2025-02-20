Southampton's Juric: Fans have been more than perfect even when we are bottom of the table

Southampton boss Juric: Fans have been more than perfect, we are bottom of the table

Southampton manager Ivan Juric has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Brighton this weekend.

The Saints are dead bottom of the Premier League table, 8 points away from Leicester City and must find a way to turn this season around before they are relegated before it ends. They host Brighton this weekend and Juric started his news conference with a fitness update.

"Jack (Stephens) is OK, (Adam) Lallana still not. (Taylor) Howard-Bellis is still not and (Flynn) Downes is in training with us."

He confirmed Flynn Downes is available for first-team selection after being left out of the squad in recent weeks.

"Hopefully, yes. Like in a family when you have a really bad moment. We had a really good chat and I think he understands the mistakes and everything. Even now, after everything, I think what I think when I first came here, that he is a very good player and a good guy who made a mistake. But's he's OK, he's fit and training very well."

He then moved on to the comparisons between his side and Brighton who have been surviving in the Premier League after being promoted in the 2017-18 season.

"It's a perfect way of operating. When you are in the Premier League and you have more years you have a greater opportunity to create great players - this is the big difference to us and (fellow promoted sides) Ipswich and Leicester.

"They (Brighton) are eight years there. Every year they can buy new players, sell well and then buy more new players to create something important in the team. Even if they change their managers - from (Graham) Potter to (Roberto) De Zerbi and then now - they are still good."

St Mary’s and the backing of the crowd could make the difference this weekend and Juric revealed that support has been fantastic despite their poor results and their position in the table.

"At this moment, they (the fans) are perfect, more than perfect if you consider that at this moment we are bottom of the table. All that has happened and they are (still) really great.

"Against Bournemouth, when we started to play good in the second half, the stadium was incredible. They (the fans) are pushing us. When we scored the goal it was really nice to be the coach of the team with the crowd like this."