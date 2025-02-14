Tribal Football
Southampton boss Juric: Downes issue remains
Southampton boss Ivan Juric confirmed the dispute with Flynn Downes remains in place ahead of the Bournemouth clash.

Downes, 26, has been left out of the squad for the last two games, with Juric hinting at concerns over his professionalism.

The midfielder was linked with a move to Ipswich in January, but Saints hoped tensions would ease after the window closed.

"No, what I had to say last week, that's it. We didn't resolve it but I agree that everything is resolvable," said Juric ahead of the match. 

"We have to find a way, but it has to be that we really want to resolve. Of course, I want to resolve. I don't want to speak about it here. It doesn't matter."

"Sometimes in life, things change. Maybe Kamaldeen Sulemana was a bad guy last season, now he's a good guy," Juric added philosophically. 

"The other one is not in (the squad) at the moment. Like I said before, for me, nothing is not resolvable. We have to find the best way and decide."

