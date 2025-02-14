Southampton boss Juric: Downes issue remains
Downes, 26, has been left out of the squad for the last two games, with Juric hinting at concerns over his professionalism.
The midfielder was linked with a move to Ipswich in January, but Saints hoped tensions would ease after the window closed.
"No, what I had to say last week, that's it. We didn't resolve it but I agree that everything is resolvable," said Juric ahead of the match.
"We have to find a way, but it has to be that we really want to resolve. Of course, I want to resolve. I don't want to speak about it here. It doesn't matter."
"Sometimes in life, things change. Maybe Kamaldeen Sulemana was a bad guy last season, now he's a good guy," Juric added philosophically.
"The other one is not in (the squad) at the moment. Like I said before, for me, nothing is not resolvable. We have to find the best way and decide."