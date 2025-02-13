Southampton boss Juric: Now we are bottom of the table, for us every game is must win

Southampton manager Ivan Juric spoke at his latest press conference as he prepares to host Bournemouth this weekend.

Southampton sit dead bottom of the Premier League table, 7 points away from 19th place Ipswich Town. Juric first spoke about their survival hopes after many pundits had tipped his side for relegation this season after a dire start.

Advertisement Advertisement

"For us every game is must win. But we really want to win. It's a good feeling and we are now more convinced that we can win matches. We had a very good game and we are ready.

"I think we can win matches. Players really believe they can. We need to be focused and work hard. We think we can be good.

"I have never been before in such a situation before. With Genoa, we were fighting relegation and stayed in Serie A. But it is a different situation and a different culture. You cannot compare the two situations.

"Now we are bottom of the table. We are training hard, the players really believe and we will try hard."

Juric then moved on to team news which will not improve the optimism of Saints fans ahead of this weekend’s clash against the Cherries.

"We have problems with (Taylor) Harwood-Bellis. He is not ready yet. I am really disappointed about it. (Adam) Lallana has a little bit problem with hamstring, we will see tomorrow.

"(Jack) Stephens is also out. Next week, he will start training with us. But we have to be careful with him because he has been out for a long time. I think he is important and I will be delighted to have him back.

"Lesley (Ugochukwu) is good. Everything else is good."

Next, he moved on to club record signing Kamaldeen Sulemana who admitted recently that he feeling the pressure of his hefty price tag.

"Players are all different. You have to find a way to work with them. You have to find a way to make them perform. I've never had a problem with Deeno, he trains hard, he's a funny guy, very professional. For me, he's a perfect professional.

"I haven't spoken to him (bout the transfer fee). He is great in one-on-one situation and he can score goals. He also helps in defending. He does everything."

"He needs to keep the ball moving and he needs to wait for the right moment to pass the ball because he is a little bit nervous to demonstrated that he is really good. I don't think he is a guy who cares about a lot of pressure. He is a happy guy."