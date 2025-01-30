Southampton's Downes on Fernandes: What a player, what a player, he is so good

Tribal Football
Southampton youngster Flynn Downes expressed that playing alongside Mateus Fernandes is a "pleasure." 

Despite Southampton's challenging season, the 20-year-old Fernandes has impressed at St Mary's. 

Downes has been amazed by Fernandes' performance, especially after knowing little about him before his arrival.

"What a player, what a player," Downes said. 

"I obviously had no idea about him when he arrived and he is so good.

"I'm probably doing the club a big favour speaking about this but he is some player. He's similar to Tyler (Dibling) really. He's strong and has a good first touch.

"But his work ethic, you can see he wants to win every game. He is a pleasure to play with. He is a great guy. He is learning English and I'm sure his character will come out a bit more."

