Southampton boss Juric on his team's dire form: I really hope that we can win one game

Southampton boss Ivan Juric has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Ipswich Town.

Firstly, Juric was questioned on team news ahead of Saturday’s clash which will prove to be another huge test for his side.

"Kamaldeen (Sulemana) and (Taylor) Dibling have been in training today with us and they will be with us. We had a problem with Fraser and Nathan Wood, not big ones but they will be out for this game.

"(Dibling) has recovered already, he did all the training. He's ready.

"Aaron Ramsdale did one part of the training, tomorrow I think he will be OK."

"(Jack Stephens) I'm very happy he is with us, the recovery they did a great job, he did two training sessions without any problems. Quality player, competitive player. He's good."

Juric was then asked if he feels opportunities are running out to mount any sort of survival comeback.

“No, I have a feeling that we are improving, that we need some positive situation. I think if we win the game against Ipswich, it will be huge for us. (We will) have lots of confidence and then we can do good things.”

Next, he was questioned on motivation amongst the squad and if he feels it is hard to keep squad morale up this season.

“It's really stupid to say, but I feel that we are growing, that we are creating something important.

“We've changed lots of things in the way of working and everything. I saw lots of players that were really motivated. I was very happy, not happy, but very pleased.

“They play against Newcastle and they do lots of good things. I think we just have to keep working and try to win the games.

“I think we need something positive to happen.”

Continuing the theme of motivation, Juric was asked whether the amount of losses they have succumbed to is taking its toll.

“It cannot be. I think the players are improving. It's tough to say. We are getting better, but we are losing the game.

“But I see they are feeling that we are getting better, that we are improving. This week for me was very positive.

“I really hope that we can win one game, and then we can have more confidence for the next game. But they are still inside.”

Juric moved on to Albert Gronbaek and whether he would make an appearance this weekend.

“He did a good week. He's an interesting player, a very interesting player in attack because he's quick, very good technique, and he did a very good week. Maybe even he can play.”

Finally, Juric remains positive about his squad’s desire to win and says spirits are high.

“We're really good. We've worked really hard. I think that the guys, every day, they're improving a little bit more, and I'm very confident for the match against Ipswich.”