Leeds to bid for Southampton striker Archer this week

Leeds set to bid for Southampton striker Archer this month

Leeds United are eyeing Southampton's Cameron Archer, with initial discussions already underway.

The 23-year-old striker is open to a transfer before the deadline.

However, it's uncertain if a deal will be finalized in time, according to the BBC.

Archer is exploring other opportunities as he looks for a guaranteed starting position.

He has found himself on the bench more frequently under new manager Ivan Juric.

Leeds are keen to strengthen their attacking options with Archer's potential move.