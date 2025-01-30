Leeds to bid for Southampton striker Archer this week
Leeds United are eyeing Southampton's Cameron Archer, with initial discussions already underway.
The 23-year-old striker is open to a transfer before the deadline.
However, it's uncertain if a deal will be finalized in time, according to the BBC.
Archer is exploring other opportunities as he looks for a guaranteed starting position.
He has found himself on the bench more frequently under new manager Ivan Juric.
Leeds are keen to strengthen their attacking options with Archer's potential move.