Southampton defender Larios wanted by Córdoba CF despite consistent injuries

Juan Larios, a young full-back at Southampton, is on the road to recovery this month.

Over the past two years, injuries have severely hampered his development, limiting him to just one senior appearance.

Despite these setbacks, Spanish publication La Voz de Córdoba reports that Córdoba CF, a second-tier Spanish side, is keen on signing him.

However, there is no clear indication that Larios is fit to play senior football yet.

He continues to work alone at Staplewood, striving to regain his fitness.

The situation remains uncertain as he battles to overcome his injury woes and resurrect his career.