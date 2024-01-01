Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Chelsea prepared to sell Sanchez
Man Utd willing to bid big for PSG starlet Simons

Southampton planning to re-sign Newcastle outcast Fraser

Southampton planning to re-sign Newcastle outcast Fraser
Southampton planning to re-sign Newcastle outcast Fraser
Southampton planning to re-sign Newcastle outcast FraserAction Plus
Veteran winger Ryan Fraser is once again back training with Newcastle's Under-21s.

The 30-year-old was on loan at Southampton last season, where he had a very productive campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Fraser did not earn a move back to the club after their promotion to the Premier League.

The Daily Echo states that both clubs would like to do a deal this summer.

Newcastle have no intention of holding onto Fraser, as he has fallen out with boss Eddie Howe.

The Saints are eager to bring him back in, but know they are limited financially.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFraser RyanNewcastle UtdSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ex-colleague tells Newcastle what to expect from Mitchell
Newcastle United appoint Paul Mitchell as new sporting director
Spurs, Southampton linked as Gangwon winger Yang on way to Prem