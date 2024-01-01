Southampton planning to re-sign Newcastle outcast Fraser

Veteran winger Ryan Fraser is once again back training with Newcastle's Under-21s.

The 30-year-old was on loan at Southampton last season, where he had a very productive campaign.

However, Fraser did not earn a move back to the club after their promotion to the Premier League.

The Daily Echo states that both clubs would like to do a deal this summer.

Newcastle have no intention of holding onto Fraser, as he has fallen out with boss Eddie Howe.

The Saints are eager to bring him back in, but know they are limited financially.