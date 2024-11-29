Tribal Football
Brighton boss Hurzeler frustrated with Southampton draw
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler conceded frustration after their 1-1 draw with Southampton on Friday night.

Flynn Downes canceled out Kaoru Mitoma's opener for the hosts to earn Saints the point.

Hurzeler later said: "It was not the best game from us regarding our intensity and positional game.

"We only deserve the result like this.

"We should have finished the game in the first half, but we didn't and then we got punished.

"We had to make some changes and we tried to get an impact on the game.

"We have to keep working and it's a process, it takes time and we have to improve for the next game. 

"Don't focus on the results, focus more on the performance, try to improve the individual players and the results will come.

"You have to focus on the small details if you want to win in the Premier League.

"We should see what the reality is, the reality is we have a lot of hard work to do."

On his yellow card, he added: "It is not a yellow card. I received a yellow card. It is difficult to explain."

