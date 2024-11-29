Southampton boss Martin delighted with Brighton point; raps Hurzeler

Southampton boss Russell Martin was pleased with his players for their 1-1 draw at Brighton Friday night.

Flynn Downes canceled out Kaoru Mitoma's opener for the hosts to earn Saints the point.

Martin later said: "I liked a lot of it. I think we have been better than that and not got a point.

"Second half I really liked. First half a lack of conviction and aggression in certain moments. They responded brillaintly. Good performance against a good team."

On the disallowed goal, he said: "It was a good goal. We had some clarity on the decision. I have so much respect for how difficult it is for referees and assistants on the pitch. I understand why they would give it in the heat of the moment but that's why VAR is there. I'd understand if the ball went in to Adam or it was close enough for him (the keeper) to come for. He didn't motion for the ball.

"(If) we have something for offsides, do it. There's not a grey area with technology. It's either offside or it's not. Well tonight it's not. If it's made in the heat of moment you can accept it easier. But when you have to wait so long and the decision is still... The goalkeeper wasn't affected."

On Downes' effort, Martin continued: "Brilliant finish. A really good move from back to front. I liked the courage. We need to keep turning the screw. If they keep giving us everything the results will change.

"They have been creeping up with belief. We've had a difficult level of opponent. We were excellent and went toe to toe with a team who have gone second."

On his words with Brighton rival Fabian Hurzeler at the end, he added: "The manager decided to say something about respect. I've never seen an opposition manager try to get as many players booked as that.

"Respect is reciprocal and mutual."