Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool make contact with Newcastle over Isak in British transfer fee record bid
Liam Delap set to snub Man United as preferred destination revealed
Man Utd star Onana seen with his agent at training ahead of potential summer switch
Man United pursuing 'next Jude Bellingham'

Man Utd rival West Ham for Southampton keeper Ramsdale

Paul Vegas
Man Utd rival West Ham for Southampton keeper Ramsdale
Man Utd rival West Ham for Southampton keeper RamsdaleJames Marsh / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Manchester United are weighing up a move for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The England international will leave Saints at the end of the season after their relegation was confirmed last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ramsdale only moved to Southampton last summer from Arsenal, but is now set to leave St Mary's as he has no interest in playing in the Championship next season.

West Ham United are said to have already made contact, but The Sun says United are also keen.

United are eager to improve their goalkeeping stocks with fresh doubts emerging over senior pair Andre Onana and Altay Bayinder.

Ramsdale, 26, favours staying in England, rather than leaving for abroad this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRamsdale AaronSouthamptonManchester UnitedWest HamArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man United linked with shock move for relegated 'keeper as Andre Onana struggles
Liverpool set price for West Ham target Kelleher
West Ham open talks with Southampton fullback Walker-Peters