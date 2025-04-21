Southampton swap on as West Ham winger Guilherme targeted

Southampton are lining up a move for West Ham winger Luis Guilherme.

Saints are now preparing for a return to the Championship next season after their relegation was confirmed earlier this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun says 19 year-old Brazilian winger Guilherme is an early summer target for Saints.

And a swap could be raise, with Saints knowing West Ham are interested in Aaron Ramsdale.

The England goalkeeper will not go down with Southampton and the Hammers are keen, which raises the prospect of a cash-plus-player exchange involving Guilherme.