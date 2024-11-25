Liverpool boss Slot again praises Martin's Southampton work after win

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was vague about whether he spoke to Southampton manager Russell Martin after their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Saints were 2-1 up in the game, but the Reds roared back to win 3-2 thanks to a late Mohamed Salah penalty.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot was full of praise for Martin post-game, but admitted they did not have a particularly close relationship.

He stated: “Not more than I speak to any other manager, you shake hands before the game and after the game. What was a bit unlucky for them I think is normally they play, in my opinion, even much better, they create much more chances and hardly score.

“Today they only created two chances, which the first one wasn’t even a chance, and scored two. They maybe could have done this the opposite way and then they would have had more points because in other games they played through the press of other teams so, so, so many times but then they were not effective enough.

“Today they were really effective because I think they arrived two times with the first one not even being a chance, maybe, and the second one from our set-piece. If they can combine these two things, the style of play they have, for all the other games with the effectiveness they had today, then I am sure they will bring in a lot of points in the future.”