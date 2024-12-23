Southampton goalkeeper Ramsdale: Players will enjoy Juric aggression

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale feels new manager Ivan Juric will have appreciated the spirit shown for Sunday's 0-0 draw with Fulham.

Juric was confirmed manager on Saturday afternoon and was in the stands at Craven Cottage.

Ramsdale told BBC Radio Solent: “He spoke this morning, just to say hello and things like that. It’s very clear he is going to try and help us.

"The first thing he said was he wouldn’t come here if he thought it was done and dusted. He will come with an aggressive nature. That is something we can thrive off.

"We have shown we can dig in and keep a clean sheet. When we grow into the shape that we will be playing, we can hurt teams. The boys were outstanding.”

On his clean sheet, Ramsdale added: “It’s good to be back. I’m probably a bit early in terms of when I should have been. I came to help the team and I didn’t want to miss any more games.

“It was a difficult afternoon. The conditions were windy, this is a difficult place to come. Fulham are a really good team. This came at the end of a difficult week.

“The team have helped. Rusky has been top drawer. I don’t think any of us signed for the football club to play this way. Over future weeks we will play out more but keep the directness.

"We will be more pragmatic than we were today. It’s a great point. We are a point better off than we were at 1pm this afternoon. We are happy."