Southampton caretaker Rusk: Fulham point can be catalyst for Juric

Southampton caretaker boss Simon Rusk was pleased with their 0-0 draw at Fulham.

The result was earned in front of new Saints manager Ivan Juric.

Rusk later said: "We wanted to build on solidity for the gorup, find that balance. We're the first team to deliver a clean sheet here (Craven Cottage) this season. We're delighted with that, hopefully it can be a catalyst for the players to build on and move forwards.

"They're an honest group, they're focussed as professionals and focussed on the job at hand, they gave everything in these two games, they can take confidance into whatever comes next."

On Aaron Ramsdale's returning, Rusk said: "Outstanding, he brings great energey and focus to the group, Aaron was part of a great squad performance today."

On his future following the appointment of Juric, he added: "Ultimately the role of an interim head coach is less about your vision of foootball and more about the immediacy of what the club and team needs. I've drawn on my experiences and worked as hard as I can to help the players over the two games.

"My task was to take responsibility for the two games, focus on that and nothing else, I'm sure they'll be fallout from that but tonight I'm just going to have a rest. I had a brief chat with Ivan, I'm sure over the coming weeks his identiy and ideas will become clear."