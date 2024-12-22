Southampton hold firm to earn draw at Fulham despite Downes red card

Marco Silva’s Fulham missed the opportunity to move within a point of the Premier League top-six, as they recorded their fourth draw in five outings against a stale Southampton side.

There was very little festive cheer throughout a sleepy first half on the bank of the River Thames, with Fulham stunted by a resilient Southampton backline.

Harry Wilson proved the brightest spark for the home side, with the Welsh international firing in two speculative long-range efforts, but neither threatened Aaron Ramsdale between the Saints sticks.

Alex Iwobi came closer and forced Ramsdale into action, only for the former Arsenal goalkeeper to make a sharp instinctive save.

Fulham continued to control possession into the second half, but buoyed by their shutout in the opening 45 minutes, Southampton began to venture further up the pitch themselves.

Adam Armstrong enjoyed the visitors’ best sight of goal, with the striker stinging the palms of Bernd Leno after being slipped through by HT substitute Cameron Archer.

Determined to avoid a third successive stalemate, Fulham kept pushing for a winner.

Alex Iwobi ought to have done better with a looping header that he failed to direct goalwards, whereas Wilson - who was Fulham’s biggest threat throughout - came close with an effort that went straight down the throat of Ramsdale.

In the end, Southampton doubled their points return for away matches this season by holding onto a draw, though Adama Traoré’s effort which flashed wide of the post had hearts in mouths among the travelling fans.

It’s a foundation for incoming manager Ivan Jurić to build on, while Fulham have won just once in their last six matches.