Fulham boss Silva frustrated by Southampton draw - and injuries

Fulham boss Marco Silva admitted some frustration after their stalemate with Southampton on Sunday.

The Cottagers were held 0-0 by Southampton.

Silva later said: "We should have won the game definitely. We tried everything from the start, it's impossible to finish a game with more attacking playes in our team. Our attacking line was never really a threat for them.

"We had two or three clear chances, but we should have created more we have to be more incisive, more clinical. It's a missed opportunity for us definitely, that was a game we win if we take better decisions.

On 17-year-old midfielder Josh King making his first senior start, Silva said: "He's a great talent, it's not a coincidence he had a chance to start the game, he showed in some spells of the game what he's capable to do. It's an important moment of his career, let's hope there's more to come."

On injuries suffered by Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic, he added: "Not good signs for Sander and Sacha. Lukic was out a long time with his shoulder but he felt something in final minutes."