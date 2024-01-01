Tribal Football
Arsenal go for Southampton teenager Gomes Rodriguez
Southampton teenager Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez could be Arsenal bound this summer.

The young striker is wanted by last season’s Premier League runners up, as well as other teams.

The likes of Benfica are also circling, but The Mirror states that Arsenal want to bring him into their youth setup.

The teenager has been talking to other teams to get a sense of his available options.

However, there is nothing to suggest that he  has already agreed terms with Arsenal.

For their part, Southampton will be hoping they can convince him to stay for at least one more season.

