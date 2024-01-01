Tribal Football
Cedric not short offers after Arsenal exit
Former Arsenal defender Cedric Soares is wanted by several teams around Europe.

The veteran right-back was not a first choice player since he came to Arsenal from Southampton.

However, the Portuguese star could be in line for a move to Ligue 1 in France or even the Saudi Pro League.

There is also said to be interest, per The Mail, from Turkish clubs in Soares’ signature.

In Ligue 1, he is wanted by clubs Nice and Rennes, while the Saudi and Turkish clubs are not named.

