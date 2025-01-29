West Ham make opening bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder De Paul

West Ham United have made a bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

Marca says the Hammers, however, have seen their opening offer rejected by Atletico.

West Ham's bid of €25m fell short of Atletico's valuation.

Atlético have no intention of selling De Paul before the market shuts next week.

Asked about his situation, the 30 year-old said at his Champions League presser yesterday: "I always think about short-term goals.

"It would be a mistake to think beyond tomorrow's match. We want to compete in all competitions. The energy and my head are set for tomorrow (against RB Salzburg)."