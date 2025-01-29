Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Real Madrid prepared to swap key player for Chelsea's Fernandez this week
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti wary of Brest; confident of Vini Jr future
Man Utd hoping to seal Borussia Dortmund's Gittens ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool bids

West Ham make opening bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder De Paul

Paul Vegas
West Ham make opening bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder De Paul
West Ham make opening bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder De Paul LaLiga
West Ham United have made a bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

Marca says the Hammers, however, have seen their opening offer rejected by Atletico.

Advertisement
Advertisement

West Ham's bid of €25m fell short of Atletico's valuation.

Atlético have no intention of selling De Paul before the market shuts next week.

Asked about his situation, the 30 year-old said at his Champions League presser yesterday: "I always think about short-term goals. 

"It would be a mistake to think beyond tomorrow's match. We want to compete in all competitions. The energy and my head are set for tomorrow (against RB Salzburg)."

Mentions
Premier Leaguede Paul RodrigoAtl. MadridWest HamLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid midfielder De Paul ducks questions about future
Aston Villa boss Emery discussed inside Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid in talks for Arsenal fullback Zinchenko