Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis: We will not finish as Prem worst

Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis remains confident they will be relegated as NOT the worst ever Premier League performers.

After defeat at Leicester City on Saturday, Saints sit on 11 points and have three games to find one more point so to surpass Derby County's worst ever 11 points tally for season 2007/08.

"I said before out there, we've actually done well against the big teams. We've gone ahead quite a few times," Harwood-Bellis told the Daily Echo.   

"I think being at home, I just don't think it'll be a game where we roll over. I just don't think it's been like that against the bigger teams for some reason.

"So we'll be looking to go ahead again and hopefully dig in. Hopefully, we can do that again. I think it's something that's happened quite a few times this season." 

