Rosenior announces new deal after superb Strasbourg season

Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior has announced he's signed a new contract.

Relegated Premier League pair Leicester City and Southampton have been considering Rosenior as the man to lead them in the Championship next season.

But now Rosenior, himself, has confirmed he has extended his contract with the Ligue 1 club.

"I'm proud. I think it's important for the players and the fans that I commit myself," said Rosenior. "I'm very happy to be in the city and the club. It was an easy decision."

Strasbourg are owned by BlueCo, Chelsea's umbrella company. Under Rosenior this season, Strasbourg sit in seventh place on goal difference, only two points from second.