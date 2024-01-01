Tribal Football
Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis proud reaching Premier League
Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is proud playing in the Premier League.

While Saints have so far struggled, Harwood-Bellis says he's relished the chance to reach the elite level.

He said from the England U21 camp: "It's good to be playing in a top league in your own country. I think that's what I'd say most of the boys are aspiring to do.

"It's just playing in the Premier League. It's the best league in the world. It's enjoyable and you just want to stay there for as long as possible.

"I've spent a lot of time working under Lee. It's enjoyable watching him with the seniors. Hopefully, I can push myself to get working under him again." 

