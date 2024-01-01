Southampton defender Bednarek: We must enjoy the pressure

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek says things will turn for the better with a first win for the season.

Bednarek insists Saints will quickly start moving up the table once they achieve their breakthough win.

"Simply win the match," he said, when asked how things can change.

"I think that's the hardest, easiest and most beautiful thing in all of this. This path we're going through now is of course difficult.

"There's stress, a bit of a headache. There's a bit of, you could say, fear of what's going to happen, but it's something wonderful.

"To go through it, to experience it, to be in the best league in the world. Even though it's hard, we have to draw a lot of experience from it.

"We have a young team, so I think that step by step we are going in the right direction and with such a good coach, such a good staff, we know that with hard work we can achieve it and even this season we can be calm inside."