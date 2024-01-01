Fraser insists Southampton team spirit still rock solid

Ryan Fraser says Southampton team spirit remains rock solid.

The winger insists the players remain close despite a poor start to their Premier League return.

He told the Daily Echo: "I've got a really good relationship with the majority of the players here, which is a bit different. Normally groups can be quite cliquey.

"It's really uncommon to have such a good group. There are no cliques. Normally you have a set of boys there and another set over there.

"They have lunch at separate times and they sit at different tables. Everyone wants to be around each other here. That sets us in good stead.

"Being a part of that last season, hopefully, I'm one of the lads the group likes - although they are probably battering me while I'm not here," he joked. "That's why I wanted to be back."