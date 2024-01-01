Tribal Football
Most Read
SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa
REVEALED: The big De Ligt concern Bayern Munich had before Man Utd sale
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear

Fraser insists Southampton team spirit still rock solid

Fraser insists Southampton team spirit still rock solid
Fraser insists Southampton team spirit still rock solidTribalfootball
Ryan Fraser says Southampton team spirit remains rock solid.

The winger insists the players remain close despite a poor start to their Premier League return.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the Daily Echo: "I've got a really good relationship with the majority of the players here, which is a bit different. Normally groups can be quite cliquey.

"It's really uncommon to have such a good group. There are no cliques. Normally you have a set of boys there and another set over there.

  "They have lunch at separate times and they sit at different tables. Everyone wants to be around each other here. That sets us in good stead.

"Being a part of that last season, hopefully, I'm one of the lads the group likes - although they are probably battering me while I'm not here," he joked. "That's why I wanted to be back." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueFraser RyanSouthampton
Related Articles
Benali eager to see Onuachu given Southampton chance
Fraser: What senior Southampton players are telling Dibling
Adams explains swapping Southampton for Torino