Southampton academy chief Goldie details aggressive recruitment push

Southampton academy director Andy Goldie has revealed aggressive plans to dominate youth recruiting in the region.

Saints academy signed former Spurs pair Sam Amo-Ameyaw and Jayden Meghoma and Irish duo Romeo Akachuwku and Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh over the close-season.

Goldie, who arrived from Swansea City over the summer, told the Saints website: "We want to make sure we are dominating the south first.

“We have built a new talent acquisition team around that to make sure we are targeting those high-potential players that we can bring in across the pathway.

“We have identified a few key areas that we feel we can perform better in. Yes, we have had a lot of success in recent years, Joe and Romeo were signed in the last in the last 18 months.

“They’ve made their debut this season. Sam Amo-Ameyaw was a recruit a few years ago and he’s made his debut but we want to be less reactive.

“There is a real buzz around the place and we are building momentum but we will always look to improve."

He added: “When we are doing gap analysis for the academy and the under-21s we will always look internally to see if we have players who can accelerate in a particular position.

“We look if we have players in a particular profile who can enhance what we are trying to do, which is provide players for the first team.

“If we don’t, we will look externally. We have had a lot of changes in our recruitment department."