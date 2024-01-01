Southampton defender Awe explains Accrington move

Southampton defender Zach Awe is happy with his move to Accrington Stanley.

Awe says it is the right time to make the move out on-loan.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the club's website: "I moved to Southampton last season. I did a year in youth football. I needed to get out and play men's football.

"When the call came in from the gaffer, (the move) made sense. I didn't know much about Accrington until I did a bit of research.

"This move needed to happen at this stage of my career so that I could kick on and develop as a man and a footballer.

"I'm aiming to play as many games as possible and hopefully achieve promotion. I just want to help the team. It's going to be a huge jump, I think it's something that I'm ready for.

"I'm excited for the challenge, whatever games come, I am ready."