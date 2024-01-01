DONE DEAL: Southampton defender Awe joins Accrington Stanley

Southampton defender Zach Awe has joined Accrington Stanley on loan.

The 20-year-old has been with the Saints since August 2023, joining from Arsenal’s academy.

But he will now have a chance to stake a claim for regular first team football at Accrington.

A club statement added: "The club wishes Zach all the best and looks forward to monitoring his progress." Speaking to the Daily Echo last year on his move to the Saints, Awe said: "I felt like I needed a challenge and a different experience to my footballing career. I had been at Arsenal my whole life.

"I was trying to get out of my comfort zone and get to somewhere where I knew that there would be a pathway for me to break through."