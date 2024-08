Southampton closing deal for Sporting CP midfielder Fernandes

Southampton are closing on a deal for Sporting CP midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

The Athletic says Saints have offered €15m for Fernandes, with Sporting ready to accept.

Fernandes is under contract with the reigning Portuguese champions until 2027.

Since his debut in 2022, the attacking midfielder has made 33 appearances in the Portuguese First Division, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Last season, Fernandes was loaned to Estoril Praia