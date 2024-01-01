Ex-Man Utd, Everton midfielder Schneiderlin announces retirement

Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has announced his retirement.

The 34-year-old was last in Greece with Kifisia FC.

Schneiderlin announced on social media: "Everyone writes their own story in life, and every part of life is a chapter. For me, the chapter as a professional footballer is coming to an end. Therefore, before starting a new chapter in my professional career, I want to take the opportunity to say thank you.

"Thanks to RC Strasbourg who gave me the opportunity as a five-year-old and where I stayed until I was 18. Thanks to the coaches who were with me from the young years here. Thanks to the training facility in Strasbourg. Thanks to those who believed in me. Thanks to Southampton FC. I really had my best years with you. Thanks to Manchester United. One of the biggest clubs in the world. Thanks to Everton FC. Thanks to OGC Nice. Thanks to Sydney Wanderers .

"Thanks to Kifisia FC. I'm going to write a new chapter, and I know it will be beautiful too. Thanks to everyone."