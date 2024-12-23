Southampton caretaker Rusk: Recalled senior players gave us energy for Fulham draw

Southampton caretaker boss Simon Rusk explained his team changes for Sunday's 0-0 draw with Fulham.

Aaron Ramsdale, Yukinari Sugawara, Kyle Walker-Peters and Adam Armstrong were all recalled.

Rusk said, "I thought just a bit of energy really, freshening things up, completely normal in the modern game, we turn around a game so the squad is there to be utilised.

"So really there was no major complexity in those decisions and looking at the attributes that are potentially needed for the game.

"What we might need at different times in different scenarios, we probably came to the conclusion with the changes."

Chelsea loanee Lesley Ugochukwu also saw action in the second-half.

Rusk said: "I thought Lesley came on into the game and showed great physicality. I'm sure he was delighted to go on the pitch today.

"I thought his focus and concentration were good and again hopefully now he can use that to push forward and see where that takes him."