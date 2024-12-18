Southampton caretaker Rusk: Am I applying for job?

Southampton interim head coach Simon Rusk has spoken about the challenge he faces in the Carabao Cup tonight.

The Saints take on Liverpool in the quarter finals as they bid to make an unlikely entry into the semi finals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked if wanted to replace sacked boss Russell Martin permanently, he stated: “No, it's very clear to me that I'm a believer in staying present as best you can and the present for me at the moment is preparing the team to play.

“I think the communication has been ongoing and excellent within the club and the best thing I can do at this moment in time is to prepare the team as best I can.

“What falls out at the end of that will fall out, you know. I've been in the game long enough to see this, I've been through change before at a football club.

“My only focus at the minute is supporting the players as best I can and seeing what comes of that. I came to the club to work with the under-21s team.

“We've seen this year already there's been some exciting talents that have come out of that group and my role will always be to try and create that pathway.

“That's how I influence the first team and get some positive results so that's my focus and that will remain my focus until I'm told otherwise.

On the challenge of playing Liverpool, he added: “Yeah, absolutely. I think we are working to prepare against, you know, one of the informed teams, arguably, in the world, in Europe.

“So that speaks for itself and for me, ultimately, I'd like to focus on the process. I won't become over-emotional in any aspect as a coach.

“Where are the players at physically, mentally, and emotionally? What's the opponent's strength? What's the weaknesses? And I just stick to that process.

“Of course, what I would say is it's a great honour. I've worked at the club since the summer. I think it's got a great tradition.

“The fan base is super committed and loyal and they'll be eyeing the players. For me, concentrating on that as my focus is the right professional thing to do.

“I’m sure there's a period of reflection after and it will be a proud moment for me. It's an honour to represent the club and guide them into such an important game.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play