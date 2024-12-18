Newcastle encouraged in pursuit of Southampton whiz Dibling

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United target Tyler Dibling is expected to leave Southampton in the coming months.

The 18-year-old has been stalling on signing a new contract with the club, per talkSPORT.

Dibling is concerned about the Saints being set to go back down to the Championship.

The source adds that it may even be possible that he is sold in the winter window.

Southampton will not want him to run down his contract and leave as a free agent.

Dibilng has been the one and only bright spot for the club in the Premier League this term.

 

