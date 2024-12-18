Newcastle encouraged in pursuit of Southampton whiz Dibling

Newcastle United target Tyler Dibling is expected to leave Southampton in the coming months.

The 18-year-old has been stalling on signing a new contract with the club, per talkSPORT.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dibling is concerned about the Saints being set to go back down to the Championship.

The source adds that it may even be possible that he is sold in the winter window.

Southampton will not want him to run down his contract and leave as a free agent.

Dibilng has been the one and only bright spot for the club in the Premier League this term.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play