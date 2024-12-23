Southampton caretaker Rusk admits moving away from Martin tactics for Fulham draw

Southampton caretaker boss Simon Rusk admits they moved away from Russell Martin's blueprint to earn their 0-0 draw at Fulham.

Rusk had the defenders stop passing out from the back, which was a key part of former manager Martin's system.

He later said, "I think it's been about looking again, I draw it back to I can only concentrate on my processes as a coach and I don't think it's about comparison with what we were doing before.

"I look at where the group were physically, emotionally, mentally, tactically and obviously with the players, with communication, devised a way of being in the short term.

"I think everything's going to look different from one coach to another. Football would be pretty boring if everyone went around in the same way.

"There were some decisions for me to make and there will be numerous in style of course. Ultimately, I just follow the processes that I've always done in my eclectic set of football experiences.

"Those have ranged from being a non-league player to being fortunate enough to work in a Premier League environment. I devised the best plan suitable for the players."