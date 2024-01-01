Southampton keeper Ramsdale: An Arsenal grudge?

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale says his time last season at Arsenal was a "tough" situation.

The England keeper suddenly found himself benched in favour of David Raya.

Now having left Arsenal for Saints, Ramsdale was asked if there was any grudge against his old club.

"No, I've been playing football long enough to know that the coach's decision is the coach's decision," he told talkSPORT.

"I did my best to change his mind and force my way back inside. But he was determined and at the same time David had a fantastic season.

"You can be upset about being poked, but when someone else delivers, you just have to take it. It was tough but I've found a new home and I'm looking forward to playing again. You move on, there is no bad blood and you have to restart your career again."