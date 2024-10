Southampton boss Martin on position: I've spoken to Solak

Southampton boss Russell Martin is confident in his job after defeat at home to Leicester City.

Saints blew a 2-0 lead to lose 2-3 on Saturday.

Asked about his position, Martin insisted he was safe.

He told the Daily Echo: "I had a brilliant chat with Dragan and the guys yesterday, so no."

Martin was referring to owner Dragan Solak, with the pair meeting on Friday during a board discussion.