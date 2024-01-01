Championship option likely for Liverpool keeper Kelleher

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher may drop into the Championship in January in search of first team football.

The Sunday World says Kelleher is weighing up his options ahead of the winter market.

The Irishman saw offers from Nottingham Forest and Southampton turned down over the summer.

But reviving that interest is unlikely, with both Premier League clubs turning elsewhere to strengthen their keeper options.

Instead, Kelleher may need to drop into the Championship for regular football. A move to the continent has also been raised as an option.