Mark Lawrenson exclusive: Liverpool title doubts; scoffing at calendar complaints

Heavy metal football was a term often associated with Liverpool during Jürgen Klopp’s tenure at Anfield. Arne Slot took over the reins this summer and staying with a musical reference the football so far practiced under the Dutchman seems more like AOR rock. At times rip-roaring while also capable of slowing the tempo.

“He probably looked at all the games last season and the way that Klopp played and thought; you know what, this is great, but in the last 10 minutes when you might need to chase the game a bit more, we haven't got the legs,” says Mark Lawrenson when quizzed by Tribalfootball of the new approach to games from The Reds.

Advertisement Advertisement

So far, supporters have taken to the new boss, but Lawrenson issues a warning that everything looks rosy when you’re winning.

“If the results start to falter, obviously, you look at absolutely everything and everyone of those 61.000 that crams into Anfield are all experts, you know,” says Lawro with a wry smile before adding, “It's just his particular style and at the moment it's working so it's one less thing he's got to think about.

"I think the clever thing he's done so far is, he's given everybody some game time. Even if it's only 15 or 20 minutes it's a big thing that, because if you're in that squad and you're not getting on you look at the manager and think, 'oh, I don't like him, he's not got me in the team'. All those kinds of things. So, he's keeping everybody happy and he's winning games, he can't get any better.”

A top 2 finish in sight

Liverpool top the Premier League with 13 goals scored and just two conceded. That’s three goals less than at the same point a year ago but, more importantly, five goals less conceded. You have to go back to 2017 to find a team with just two goals conceded after the first seven rounds. Both Manchester City and Manchester United managed that feat in the 17/18 season and ended up as champions and runners up respectively. Lawrenson is certain Liverpool have what it takes for a top 2 finish.

“Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool are the only three teams in with a chance of the title. I don't think anyone else will come anywhere near them. At this point I believe Arsenal look the strongest and it might just be their turn. You have spells, when the ball runs for you, which may sound a bit stupid, but it does and you get decisions by referees etc. in your favour. Arsenal have got better every season, there is obviously still the 115 charges against City and Liverpool is probably not strong enough,” Lawrenson states, before elaborating.

“What if one of the central defenders goes down? That would be a little bit of a worry. And you get injuries, you also get long-term injuries, and they're just going to have to be very, very careful and they're going to have to rotate if possible. But that's not always easy to do.”

Lawrenson managed close to 250 games himself in the Liverpool defence and has been vocal in how important he believes it is to tie down Virgil van Dijk on a new contract.

“He's basically the backbone of this team. Imagine having Van Dijk injured? You'd rather not. Everybody looks up to him and that's why I think he's more important than anybody, including Mo Salah,” states Lawrenson who “served” under a similar “guvnor” himself at Liverpool.

“Graeme Souness actually should have had the captaincy long before he did. It was just a little bit of politics, I think, but he was outstanding. Souness was like a manager that played in the team and was also an outstanding player.”

We drank ourselves around Europe

Speaking of rotating players, there’s been much debate lately on players feeling the strain of an ever-increasing calendar, but Lawrenson believes the players would be wary of cutting down the amount of games when it all comes down to it.

“Imagine the Premier League being cut 10 games short each season. Then the wages would also be cut down and no players wants that to happen,” says Lawrenson. He played a massive 66 games himself in the 83/84 season and has little time for players complaining today.

“Have a look at the travelling now. Playing Southampton, they'll fly down which probably takes 30 minutes. We used to have a six-hour coach journey one way. They do so many tests at these football clubs nowadays so I'm not buying it.”

Managed by Joe Fagan Liverpool won the old Division 1, the League Cup and the European Cup in that 83/84 season and Lawrenson felt he could play every day.

“We were winning and that might mask the tiredness, but mind you; we were also a drinking team. Everybody knows all about that. When we won the European Cup in 1984, basically, we drank ourselves all around Europe. We always had a drink and with the manager as well. But we had it at the right time."

Mark Lawrenson was speaking to Tribalfootball on behalf on Sports Casting