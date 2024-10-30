Southampton boss Martin happy with Guardiola praise

Martin on Guardiola: He is the best ever and enjoys watching your team

Southampton boss Russell Martin was happy with the praise from Pep Guardiola after Saturday's defeat at Manchester City.

Guardiola admitted he was a fan of the way Martin's Southampton plays after City's 1-0 win.

“We had a good chat after the game. I think one of the things is that he is the best ever and enjoys watching your team," Martin said last night after their Carabao Cup defeat of Stoke City.

“And says you can hurt his team a little bit by doing what you feel is the most important thing for us - to try and defend the ball and build up in a certain way.”

Martin continued: “Then, yeah, I think you take big pride in that in the performance. But we didn't win and that's the most frustrating feeling that you leave with.

“I think the players took a lot from that, the feedback they had from their opponents and the players on the pitch. I think it will be a big moment for us.”