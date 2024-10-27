Guardiola: Man City will continue without me

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City won't collapse when he leaves.

The Catalan is weighing up his options, with City eager to secure their manager to a new deal.

However either way, Guardiola is confident that City will be able to handle the day he decides to leave.

"I am quite sure that it (stability) will be here. I know how it works. It would be a bad sign for the club, if everything slows down after one person leaves," he told The Guardian.

"It (stability) will be there, definitely. They (the management) will maybe make mistakes, but they will also solve these.

"With Txiki (Begiristain), who is leaving after twelve years, and with me, it is normal that it looks like we cannot leave, but it is clear that we can move on. Life goes on. The earth continues to spin."

